GXChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,757.20 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $2,757.20 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003792 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.