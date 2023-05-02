H2O DAO (H2O) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $405,805.64 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

