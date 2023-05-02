Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HGTY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 0.70. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

