Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.
