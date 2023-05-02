Handelsbanken Begins Coverage on Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF)

Stock analysts at Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Danske lowered Concentric AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Concentric AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CCNTF remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Concentric AB has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile
Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentric AB (publ) (CCNTF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.