Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,524,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,032,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

