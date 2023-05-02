Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,524,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,032,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Stories

