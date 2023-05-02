Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,524,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,032,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
