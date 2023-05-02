Harvest Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $551,851.48 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and approximately $551,851.48 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $31.45 or 0.00110230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

