Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

