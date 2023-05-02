Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
