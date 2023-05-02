Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,212,000 after buying an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,242. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

