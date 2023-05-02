Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,097 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 2.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of DD traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 5,078,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,560. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

