Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $30.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,546 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,545.76213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05851828 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $31,061,431.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

