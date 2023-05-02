Hedron (HDRN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,024.18

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a market cap of $84.23 million and approximately $496,024.18 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

