Heliogen (HLGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,032.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Heliogen Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of HLGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 503,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Heliogen has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

In related news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 385,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,031,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,071,829 shares of company stock worth $247,052 and sold 63,659 shares worth $13,265. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,083 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.