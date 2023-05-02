Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

