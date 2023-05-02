Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). 55,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 68,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £319.61 million, a PE ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.87.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61). Corporate insiders own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Boot

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.