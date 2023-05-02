Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). 55,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 68,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.02).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £319.61 million, a PE ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.87.
In related news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61). Corporate insiders own 58.16% of the company’s stock.
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
