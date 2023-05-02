Heritage Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

HFWA opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

