Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.78

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 9671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.