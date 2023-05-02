Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 312,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

