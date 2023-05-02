Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HLT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,061. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $154.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

