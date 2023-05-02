Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $10,547,000. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $8,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 307,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

