Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 750,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,623. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Hologic

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

