Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-4.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Down 7.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

