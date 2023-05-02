Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.51 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 4.4 %

HOLX traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 800,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.