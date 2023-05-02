Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.82

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1062913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

