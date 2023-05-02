Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 496.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

