Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $93.44 million and $24.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.7890749 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $18,265,454.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

