Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. 243,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -440.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

