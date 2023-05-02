Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,569. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

