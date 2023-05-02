Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 251 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Black Hills by 14.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

BKH traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. 120,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

