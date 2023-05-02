Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,517. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

