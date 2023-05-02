Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $295,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Titan International Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.