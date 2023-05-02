Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,890 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $69.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.