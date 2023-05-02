Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 389 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. 68,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

