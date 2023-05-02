Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 3.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.21. The company had a trading volume of 341,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

