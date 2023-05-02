Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,048 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

CXE stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

