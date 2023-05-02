Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.85.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

