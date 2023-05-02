Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

