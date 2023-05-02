Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.