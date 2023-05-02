Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.