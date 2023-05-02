Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

