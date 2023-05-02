Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

