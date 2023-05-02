Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

