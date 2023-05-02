Hostess Brands (TWNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY23 guidance at $1.08-1.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.08-$1.13 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 219,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

