Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLI traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,593. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

