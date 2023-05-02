Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on HUSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 132,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,058. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.58 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
