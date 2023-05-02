Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy Price Performance

Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 132,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,058. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.58 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Houston American Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.