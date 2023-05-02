Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 172,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 522,067 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.