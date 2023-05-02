Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

