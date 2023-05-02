H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

