H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of HRB opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of H&R Block
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.