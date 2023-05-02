Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 13.7% in April

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,756. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

